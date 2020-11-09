Kanye West US election results: How many votes rapper got, as he hints that he will run again in 2024

Kanye West made his way onto the ballot of 12 states, but the rapper barely made a dent in the vote count.
Ruchira Sharma
iNews
In the nail-biting race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, one man has clearly not won the US election.
Kanye 2020 failed to take off, with the Grammy-winning nominee not even nearly accruing enough votes to challenge the mainstream candidates.
Kanye West's campaign was marred by erratic statements and speculation that he might divest vital black votes from Democrat Joe Biden, receiving 57,000 votes across the 12 states in which he was in the running, AP News reported.