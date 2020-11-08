Joe Biden Forming Covid-19 Coronavirus Task Force, Here Are Some Reported Members

Now that multiple news outlets have projected Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as the next President and Vice-President, addressing the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic should be a priority in the transition. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images
Bruce Y. Lee
Forbes
And now back to our regularly scheduled Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic programming, which, by the way, isn’t going well at all.
In case you haven't heard, Joe Biden is the presumptive President-elect. He won't have a whole lot of time to celebrate though since he'll soon be entering into what's effectively become a public health dumpster fire. One of the first key steps that he will taking as President-elect will be convening a Covid-19 coronavirus task force.