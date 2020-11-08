Sunday, November 8, 2020

It’s scary to see what happened when one major city locked down for 3 months to stop COVID-19

 
An illustration depicts the particles of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Image source: Fabian/Adobe

Yoni Heisler, BGR

  • The Australian city of Melbourne was on lockdown for more than three months and effectively eliminated the coronavirus.
  • The lockdown, however, also brought with it some tough economic challenges for citizens.

The decision to lock down a major city in order to combat the coronavirus isn’t always an easy one to make. While a broad lockdown can certainly prevent the coronavirus from spreading far and wide, such a decision can also bring with it a number of economic hurdles.

The U.S. experienced this dynamic first-hand earlier this year when cities across the country instituted sweeping lockdown measures that effectively saw all non-essential businesses close up shop. Correspondingly, millions of people instantly found themselves without work and, in turn, the unemployment rate in the country reached a historically high level.  Read more >>

