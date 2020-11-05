Italy locks down financial capital Milan

Daily life in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan a few days after the new government decree that will impose a new lockdown on the city and the Lombardy Region, November 02 2020. Mairo Cinquetti | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Italy’s latest restrictions to try to rein in the coronavirus include a partial lockdown of its richest and most populous region Lombardy around the financial capital Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the government published its new package of measures which toughen up nationwide curbs and divide the country into three zones - red, orange and yellow, according to the intensity of the epidemic.
In the critically affected red zones people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons or emergencies and bars, restaurants and most shops will be closed.