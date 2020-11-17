Island to Island seeks to cultivate connection between P.E.I. and Bahamas

Island to Island is now accepting donations at their Longworth Avenue warehouse. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)
Nicola MacLeod
CBC News
Luke Ignace was living in P.E.I. when Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas, but he has friends and family who lost everything back home.
A year later, Ignace is in the process of establishing a non-profit, named Island to Island, which aims to cultivate a connection between the two communities in a way that both can grow and learn from each other.
"When I came to P.E.I., it was just like a snowy reflection of the Bahamas, but on steroids — because you guys did it so well," he said.
"The systems here are so good, and as I lived and just looked around, I just constantly asked myself, like, you know, how can I share this?"
Island to Island is currently collecting donations to fill a shipping container that will be sent to the Bahamas. When Dorian hit the region it was a Category 5 Hurricane. When it eventually reached P.E.I. it was downgraded to a post-tropical storm. Ignace hopes to send the container in early December and that it will be the first of many. Read more >>