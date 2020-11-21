India’s coronavirus cases surpass 9 million

India is the world’s second-worst-hit country by the pandemic behind the US though cases have started to decline in recent weeks.
Aljazeera News
India’s coronavirus cases crossed the nine million mark early on Friday after it recorded more than 45,000 new infections, health ministry figures show.
According to the health ministry update, in addition to exceeding nine million confirmed cases, some 584 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 132,162.
India is currently witnessing a steady decline in cases from its peak in September, with the country reporting fewer than 50,000 daily new infections during the last 13 days.
The capital New Delhi is, however, witnessing an enormous increase in new cases.