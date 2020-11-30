In pictures: Hurricanes leave Hondurans homeless and destitute

The extent of the flooding is particularly visibly from the air, as here in Omoa, on Honduras' northern coast. Reauters
BBC News
Honduras is one of the countries in Central America to be hit not by one but two hurricanes this month.
Eta arrived in Nicaragua on 3 November as a category four hurricane and ripped through Honduras and Guatemala on its path north.
Less than two weeks later, Iota - also a category four hurricane - made landfall just 15 miles (24km) south of where Eta had hit.
The torrential rain brought by the almost back-to-back hurricanes caused deadly landslides, flash flooding and destruction in large areas of Central America. Read more >>