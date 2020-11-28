IL Cares Foundation provides Thanksgiving dinner for GBCH children

The IL Cares Foundation hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the children of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home
FREEPORT, BAHAMAS — On Wednesday, the IL Cares Foundation hosted Thanksgiving dinner for the children of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home. It was the first celebration to be held since the official reopening of the home, which was forced to close by Hurricane Dorian last year.
The foundation said the initiative, which began in 2017 and had become an annual tradition, had to be canceled last year as a result of Hurricane Dorian. But in a statement the foundation said with the children returning home, it “felt it fitting to continue the tradition”.
"As the children are still adjusting to being back home, what better way to begin the holiday season than with a familiar celebration", the statement read.