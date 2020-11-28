If you still won’t wear a coronavirus face mask after seeing this, you’re insane

The researchers also looked at social distancing requirements and found that the farther apart people are, the lower the risk of infection is, especially when combined with face mask use.
Chris Smith, BGR
A new study from the Mayo Clinic showed that face masks of any kind are critical for preventing coronavirus transmission.
The researchers used mannequins to prove the effectiveness of face coverings and conducted similar experiments at different distances.
The study found that face masks combined with social distancing can significantly reduce one’s risk of contracting COVID-19 when exposed to infected people. Read more >>