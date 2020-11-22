If You Get These Texts, Delete Them Immediately

Ashley Lewis
Reader's Digest
Like the old adage about finding true love goes, “There are plenty of fish in the sea!” In the digital world of cyber hacking, they’re known as “phish,” a scamming tactic used to trick people into revealing confidential information about their bank account, credit card, or other personal accounts.
These phishing attempts first started out as phone calls and emails, but now cybercriminals can also reach you via SMS (text message) through a popular phishing scam dubbed “smishing.”
“A good general rule of thumb for a text from someone you don’t know is to just ignore it or delete it,” says Stephen Cobb, senior security researcher at ESET, a company that makes antivirus and Internet security software for businesses and individuals worldwide.
"I think blocking is an option if you're getting messages from the same source all the time, but the smarter criminals will rotate the numbers they come from." Read on for a list of the different types of smishing attacks you should be aware of.