If This COVID-Blocking Nasal Spray Works on Humans, It Could Change the Course of the Pandemic

"If it works this well in humans, you could sleep in a bed with someone infected or be with your infected kids and still be safe."
Dan Robitzski
Futurism
Scientists at Columbia University have developed a nasal spray that seems to block the coronavirus from infecting the nose and lungs.
If it works on people — the spray hasn’t yet been tested on human subjects yet — it could become an effective, low-cost preventative measure while we wait around for an effective vaccine, The New York Times reports.
“Having something new that works against the coronavirus is exciting,” Dr. Arturo Casadevall, immunology chair at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who didn’t work on the spray, told the NYT. “I could imagine this being part of the arsenal.” Read more >>