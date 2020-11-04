I live on a low income in the Bahamas, one of the most expensive places in the world. Here's exactly what it cost me to get by for one week during the pandemic.

I'm a women's and LGBTQ+ rights advocate and freelance writer living in Nassau, Bahamas where the cost of living is one of the highest in the world. My anchor gig is my only source of income that is certain every month, but it is not enough to cover all of my expenses. It would not even cover my rent and electricity bill this month. My freelance work and contract jobs fill the gap.
My typical expenses include rent, electricity, internet service, phone service, student loan payment, hospital bed rental, groceries, personal hygiene, therapy, and costs associated with running a nonprofit organization that doesn't have funding. My total expenses in a typical month are around $2,100. I also save money every month in an asue account, a type of community savings account, and have another savings account for additional savings whenever possible. Receiving less than 50% of my expenses from my anchor gig, I have to spend a lot of time seeking and doing other work. Read more >>