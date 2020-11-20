Pages
Friday, November 20, 2020
Hurricane Iota: Storm causes devastation in Central America
BB News
Hurricane Iota has caused destruction and flooding across Central America, leaving thousands of people homeless.
The hurricane arrived only two weeks after another devastating storm, Eta, hit the same region.
Watch news video >>
