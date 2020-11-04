Hurricane Eta could reach northwest Bahamas, Florida as a tropical storm this weekend

Royston Jones
Eyewitness News
Higher than normal “level of uncertainty” regarding forecast track, says hurricane center
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The northwestern Bahamas and South Florida is in Hurricane Eta’s extended forecast cone as the Category 4 storm pounds northeastern Nicaragua with catastrophic winds, flash flooding and life-threatening storm surge.
The storm is projected to lose strength as it passes through Central America, passing over Guatemala, Belize and Mexico, before turning northeast and back out to the Caribbean Sea Thursday night or Friday, where it is expected to regain strength.
Eta is then expected to pass over Cuba and could reach South Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday as a tropical storm.