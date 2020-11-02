How to Travel to The Bahamas Right Now

Caribbean Journal
The Bahamas has entered a new phase of its tourism reopening — and the country’s mandatory vacation-in-place requirement has been waived.
The Bahama’s new travel protocols officially took effect this weekend: all travelers need to obtain a negative PCR test five days prior to arrival and apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa (you can find it here).
For travelers who stay five days or longer, a Rapid Antigen Test is required on Day 5 of their trip (that doesn’t apply for those departing on day 5).
All travelers have to wear masks and always social distance in public spaces during their stay.
Beginning Nov. 14, all visitors to The Bahamas will have to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Travel Health Visa. The insurance will cover travelers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas. Read more >>