How to Host a Zoom Thanksgiving

Erica Schwiegershausen
The Cut
Like just about everything in 2020, the holidays are going to look a lot different this year. As the coronavirus spreads uncontrollably across the country, with over 100,000 new cases each day and hospitalizations at a record high, public-health officials are urging the public to just stay put this season. “You get one person who’s asymptomatic and infected and then all of a sudden, four or five people in that gathering are infected,” said Anthony Fauci, one of the world’s leading infectious-disease experts. “To me, that’s the exact scenario that you’re going to see on Thanksgiving.”
But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the holidays with your loved ones — you just might consider doing it virtually, something public-health officials have suggested. But how exactly would one even go about that? you may be wondering. To make the day easier, we reached out to event planners for tips on how to pull off a virtual holiday gathering that’s actually enjoyable. Read more >>