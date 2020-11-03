How social media is preparing for US election chaos

James Clayton
BBC News
There aren't many in the US who are sure there'll be an election result on the night.
Due to unprecedented numbers of postal votes, there could be days - possibly weeks - between the end of voting and the declared result.
And in that period of uncertainty there are fears of civil unrest.
Both sides could claim victory, and misinformation about the result could be rife.
The worry is that anger, fake news and hate speech on social media could inflame tensions.
So what is Big Tech planning to do about it?
The nuclear option would be to close down their apps for a period of time.
This is what we know social media companies intend to do to prevent that from happening.