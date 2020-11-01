Household spread of Covid-19 is common and quick, a new CDC study finds

Sandee LaMotte, Virginia Langmaid
CNN
(CNN) - The spread of Covid-19 among members in a household after one person is infected is "common" and occurs quickly after illness onset, according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The person exposed or suspected of having Covid-19 should be isolated before getting tested and before test results come back to protect others in the home, said the study, published Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
"Because prompt isolation of persons with COVID-19 can reduce household transmission, persons who suspect that they might have COVID-19 should isolate, stay at home, and use a separate bedroom and bathroom if feasible," wrote a CDC-led team of researchers.
In addition, all members of the household should wear masks at all times in common spaces, the team said. Read more >>