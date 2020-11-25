Hope Town United - So much to be thankful for

Despite a tumultuous 2020, most of us still have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, like safe shelter, electricity, and a warm meal. Sadly, many wonderful people in Hope Town still can't say the same—and it's been more than a year since Hurricane Dorian struck Elbow Cay.
We're holding our 1st Annual Sailfish Tournament at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, FL next month for this very reason—95 cents of every dollar raised will go directly to rebuilding Elbow Cay for the people of Hope Town. We have come SO far, but there is still much to be done. We need your help!
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, we want to offer $500 off registration for the first 5 boats to sign up now through Sunday, November 29. If you’ve been considering registering for the tournament, here is your chance to help us help Hope Town with this special offer only available for a limited time.
If you can't participate in the tournament, we are also accepting donations here.
