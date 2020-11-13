Holmes Rock Primary student wins Air Services arts contest

CONGRATULATIONS – Eleven-year-old Kristin Quant of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) was recently named the overall winner in The Bahamas for the MASA Assist Drawing Contest held earlier this year. Pictured from left to right are Julian Moss, Sales Manager MASA Assist; Breann Campbell, Agent MASA Assist; Kristin Quant, Marsha Wildgoose, Teacher, HRPS and Candice Quant, mother of Kristin Quant. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Eleven-year-old student of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS), Kristin Quant, was named the overall winner for The Bahamas in a recent art contest hosted by “Medical Air Services Association (MASA) Assist.”
The now sixth grader entered the contest while in the fifth grade and was unaware that he had won until it was announced during a special assembly held at the school on Thursday, November 5.
Sales Manager, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Medical Air Services Association (MASA), Julian Moss, explained how the contest came about and how Quant was named the overall winner for the country.
“During the early part of the year, we distributed some of our campaign flyers for an art drawing competition. We wanted to do something to cater to kids and so this was only eligible for primary school students. We distributed a couple hundred flyers throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama and all of the Family Islands. Both private and government schools received the flyers where we asked them to distribute to selective students at their schools.
"Many schools participated and submitted these drawings. Successfully, even though Holmes Rock Primary School was one of the last schools I visited, Mr. Quant was named the overall winner.