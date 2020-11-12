Holmes Rock Primary focusing on COVID-19 safety measures

FOCUSED ON SAFETY – The students and staff of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all that enter the school grounds, said Principal Lillian Walker, pictured at right speaking with students. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The students and staff of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all that enter the school grounds, said Principal Lillian Walker.
Speaking with this daily recently, Walker assured that
the students and staff are adapting to the new learning system, as well as health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a student population presently at 105, Walker stated that adapting to the strict protocols that are presently in place, is a priority.
“The students are adapting, but their adaptation takes a lot of monitoring, by the adults; … constant reminders of what they should be doing and the rules. Read more >>