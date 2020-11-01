Here's How Risky It Actually Is to Hang Out With Your Asymptomatic Friends, Inside, Without Masks

Erica Sweeney
Parade
The holidays are just around the corner, and normally, you’d be looking forward to big family gatherings, Friendsgivings and even office parties. But let’s be real, 2020 is anything but normal. With COVID-19 still very much a threat, in-person hangouts with, even with asymptomatic friends and family, can be risky—especially when they’re indoors. But just how risky?
“There is significant risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19 if you gather indoors and maskless with people outside of your own household,” says Sarah Pickering Beers, a family medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers indoor gatherings—especially those with poor ventilation—much riskier than outdoor events. The risk increases the longer the event lasts and the more people are in attendance. Risks drop when attendees adhere to social distancing rules and stay at least six feet apart, wear masks, and wash their hands frequently. Read more >>