Health unions concerned with last-minute changes to travel relaxations

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Last-minute changes to international travel protocols, which eliminate quarantine and testing upon entry, have left healthcare workers wary about the potential exacerbation of the existing COVID-19 crisis in The Bahamas, Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr. Sabriquet Pinder-Butler said yesterday.
“To have this change occur at the ninth hour, it would appear, I think it doesn’t allow for a good feeling among physicians, healthcare workers and from our general population,” she said.
“We want to be able to trust what is happening in the country and know that things have been thought through properly, although we’ve been seeing a lot of reactionary decisions or a lot of things changing a day before, those types of things.”
Pinder-Butler said the relaxed restrictions are a cause for concern, especially given that The Bahamas continues to struggle to contain the current outbreak. Over the past several weeks, healthcare workers have repeatedly spoken out over the strained system, noting a lack of beds and burnt-out workers. The number of new cases of COVID-19 rose in The Bahamas in the month of October, with 2,612 cases compared to the 1,971 cases recorded in September.