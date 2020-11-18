Health Minister Wells: ‘New policy for COVID-19 spread to come soon’

FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Following the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Grand Bahama, which has reportedly been confined to an industrial area, Minister of Health Renward Wells has rolled out new initiatives aimed at curbing the increase.
Wells said that a policy has been developed and ratified for rapid antigen testing and will be disseminated to the public, “soon.”
The minister made the announcement on the heels of curfew and lockdown measures outlined in a statement on Exuma by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, and the increased cases in Grand Bahama over a recent three-day period.
On November 11, for Grand Bahama there were 38 confirmed cases. Then on November 12 ,there were 19, and the day following (November 13) there were seven cases reported.
Eleven additional cases were recorded on November 15, bringing the island’s total to 915.
While health officials are concerned over the high number of recent virus cases, Dr. Minnis, in an interview with a national daily confirmed that GB’s recent cases were confined to a particular area. Read more >>