Health Minister reports on decline of COVID-19 Cases

Nassau, Bahamas - Minister of Health the Hon. Renward Wells said the Ministry of Health is happy to advise the public as to the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases in country which is due to direct Government action and the diligent and hard work of the nation’s healthcare sector and the adherence of protocols by the Bahamian people.
“We note that there has been a reduction in the average number of cases from approximately 90 cases per day down to 45 cases per day over the past week,” Minister Wells said in a press statement, Monday, November 2, 2020. Read more >>