Happy Thanksgiving From the NAGB

|
10th NATIONAL EXHIBITION (NEX) POSTPONED UNTIL 2022
The
National Exhibition open call has always been a much-needed chance for
the NAGB to put our finger on the pulse of what is happening in the art
community of The Bahamas and its diaspora.
Given
the strains on the wider community of the last two years - in 2019 with
Hurricane Dorian, and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 (which is projected
to frustratingly linger through to late 2021) - the museum has decided
to postpone the Tenth National Exhibition (NEX) until Winter 2022, with
the open call going live in April of the same year.
Like
many organizations and institutions globally, finding themselves faced
with the cancellation or postponement of regular or hotly anticipated
events, this will be the first time in the museum’s 17-year history that
the NE has been postponed.
It
is the NAGB’s sincere hope that this will give you, our community of
creatives, time to both concentrate on your health, wellness, and
security and to breathe before putting your best foot forward for this
landmark NE.
The 10th edition
will be a milestone in the history of the institution, as we make it
through this collective moment, we look forward towards something worth
celebrating together and in good spirits with NEX 2022.