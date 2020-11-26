Thursday, November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving From the NAGB

 
Happy Thanksgiving! This edition of the NAGB newsletter provides updates around the National Exhibition, our current PULSE exhibitions, "Bush Medicine Stories," the Inter-Island Traveling Exhibition "From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory", NAGB’s special Christmas holiday shopping opportunities for local products, family events and so much more!

NEX 

10th NATIONAL EXHIBITION (NEX) POSTPONED UNTIL 2022

The National Exhibition open call has always been a much-needed chance for the NAGB to put our finger on the pulse of what is happening in the art community of The Bahamas and its diaspora.

Given the strains on the wider community of the last two years - in 2019 with Hurricane Dorian, and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 (which is projected to frustratingly linger through to late 2021) - the museum has decided to postpone the Tenth National Exhibition (NEX) until Winter 2022, with the open call going live in April of the same year.

Like many organizations and institutions globally, finding themselves faced with the cancellation or postponement of regular or hotly anticipated events, this will be the first time in the museum’s 17-year history that the NE has been postponed.

It is the NAGB’s sincere hope that this will give you, our community of creatives, time to both concentrate on your health, wellness, and security and to breathe before putting your best foot forward for this landmark NE.

The 10th edition will be a milestone in the history of the institution, as we make it through this collective moment, we look forward towards something worth celebrating together and in good spirits with NEX 2022.
ITE: ABACO
OPENING TONIGHT!

We are happy to bring our Inter-Island Traveling Exhibition (ITE), "From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory", to you in a new virtual format.
livingPULSE
Log onto our livingPULSE page to view the new Sneak Peek photos on December 1st! Angelika Wallace-Whitfield and Alan Wallace have been busy during their home residency prepping their murals. We cannot wait for you to visit your museum in the near future to participate in their development!
Join us on Facebook and Instagram for a new livingPULSE LIVE interactive event on December 16th! Angelika Wallace-Whitfield and Alan Wallace are creating murals live from their homes for your viewing pleasure. 
onePULSE OPENING TODAY
Curator Richardo Barrett installing onePULSE murals at NAGB.
The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas is celebrating the work of Bahamian muralists during a time of crisis with a new exhibition, onePULSE. Visit our onePULSE website today  to view the beautiful murals that artists Amaani Hepburn, June Collie, Jodi Minnis, Lemero Wright, Matthew Rahming, Benjamin Ferguson, and Alisa Streather Robinson have created!
PORTFOLIO WORKSHOP
Join us on Zoom this Saturday, November 28th, for part three of our FREE virtual teen portfolio workshop. This session focuses on providing helpful tips to improve artwork for your portfolio! Be sure to sign up and bring a friend to share in a creative workshop designed just for you.
BUSH MEDICINE STORIES

We are happy to share our first Bush Medicine Stories feature! MaryElla Coakley shares her experience of visiting The Bahamas with her mother and meeting her soulmate, who then helped her to overcome chronic bronchitis by introducing her to bush medicine. Thank you, MaryElla for sharing your bush medicine story!

Read more of MaryElla's story on our website and while you're there, share your bush medicine story.
XMAS ARTERNOON
It's the most wonderful time of the year – Christmastime at the NAGB! Amidst all the change, Christmas is still about family, togetherness and ART. In that spirit, the Christmas ARTernoon is back under the theme "A Bahamian Christmas". 

Tune in to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for a day filled with virtual Christmas tree decorating, shopping moments, Christmas trivia and more! Stay tuned for information around a feature art activity event which will be held in real-time. You can also tune in to our social media channels afterwards to make your Christmas creation. 
CURBSIDE HOLIDAY POP UP
The holiday season might look different this year but, the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas is determined to keep it merry and bright—and safe overall—in a series of special “curbside” pop-up holiday markets on our grounds. Spread good cheer by buying local this year and supporting our Bahamian artists and creative entrepreneurs. Explore handmade ornaments, apparel, Christmas cards, jewellery, artwork, décor and more in a safe socially-distanced outdoor environment. Also, be sure to check out more local goodies in our Mixed Media shop and explore our PULSE series of outdoor exhibitions while taking a walk in our Art Park. Mandatory masks, temperature checks, sanitization stations and crowd control to ensure social distancing will be implemented.
