Grand Bahama cases double in two weeks

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
MP calls for increased, free testing for Grand Bahamians.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama increased from 49 between November 1 and November 7 to 99 in the last week, a more than 100 percent increase.
The island, which has the second largest number of infections, recorded a combined 41 cases over the weekend, outpacing New Providence where the majority of the population resides.
New Providence recorded 25 confirmed cases — six on Sunday, 11 on Saturday and nine last Friday.
Grand Bahama recorded 11 new cases on Sunday, 23 on Saturday and seven cases last Friday.
The island recorded 19 cases last Thursday.