Grammys: Beyonce Scores Leading 9 Nominations

Hilary Lewis
Hollywood Reporter
Six-time nominees include Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift, with Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion among the artists with four nods each.
Beyoncé's big summer — with the Juneteenth release of "Black Parade," her work with Megan Thee Stallion on the Savage remix and her Black Is King film — vaulted her into the top spot as the most-nominated artist at the 2021 Grammys.
The superstar musician scored nine nominations, extending her record as the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 nods over the course of her career. She is currently tied with Paul McCartney for the second most-nominated artist of all time, behind Jay-Z, who received three nominations this year, and Quincy Jones, who each have been nominated 80 times.
Having already won 24 Grammys over the course of her career, if Beyoncé wins four of her nine nominations, she will become the most awarded female artist in Grammys history and if she wins eight of the nine, she will hold the record for most Grammy wins of all time.