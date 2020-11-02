Govt. to introduce $1,000 fine or jail time to ensure compliance with rapid antigen testing policy

COVID antigen test
Ava Turnquest
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced plans to introduce a penalty of $1,000 or one month in jail for individuals who do not comply with the new policy mandating travelers to the country take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on the fifth day.
Minnis defended the new international travel policy, telling Eyewitness News the country’s COVID-19 response could not be compared to other islands in the region, like Barbados.
He said he believed the November 1 travel policy will be effective, adding the tourism minister said he was shocked by the level of response yesterday.
“It’s going to be slow, the numbers are going to be slow. Now D’Aguilar sent me a WhatsApp at 5am (Sunday). He said they are shocked at the amount of tourists who are applying to come, who want to come.”
The new international travel policy was announced by Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar on Saturday.
All travelers require a health visa, a negative RT-PCR test (taken within five days), and are required to take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.
If the antigen test is positive, the individual will be required to follow up with a COVID-19 RT-PCR swab test.