Govt looking to hire nurses from abroad

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The government is seeking to hire nurses from abroad to strengthen the healthcare system in The Bahamas, Minister of Health Renward Wells said yesterday.
“Before the pandemic, a study by the Ministry of Health indicated that 500 additional nurses were needed to make our healthcare system more robust,” Wells said on Friday.
“So, as we await the decision of nurses who have passed their examinations to enter the Bahamian cadre of nurses, the government will be paving a parallel track to augment the health care system by sourcing additional nurses from abroad.”
He said the Nursing Council’s final examination for registration and enrollment was completed on November 3 and 4.
“Candidates successfully passing this exam are welcomed to the cadre of nurses in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Wells said.
“Fifty-four registered nurses and two trained clinical nurses sat the nursing examination. The examination papers are now being marked. At the end of the validation process by the cross moderator and the external examiner, successful candidates, who are interested, will immediately be hired.
"This will go a long way to decrease the current nursing deficit."