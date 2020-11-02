Gottlieb sees Thanksgiving as "inflection point" for accelerating pandemic

Melissa Quinn, Emily Tillett
CBS News
Washington — With coronavirus infections spiking in more than three dozen states, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), predicted Sunday that the Thanksgiving holiday will be an "inflection point" for the pandemic.
"Things are getting worse around the country," Gottlieb said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "I think Thanksgiving is really going to be an inflection point. I think December is probably going to be our toughest month." Read more >>