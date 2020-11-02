Global coronavirus report: WHO chief Tedros in isolation after contact with positive case

UN agency chief says he has no symptoms; weekend sees widespread protests against lockdown in Europe; Trump crowd chants ‘Fire Fauci’.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, is isolating after contact with someone with Covid-19. Photograph: Martial Trezzini/EPA
Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The head of the World Health Organization has gone into self-quarantine after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.
With Covid-19 again spreading rapidly across Europe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is based in Geneva, made the announcement by Twitter late on Sunday night, but stressed he had no symptoms.
“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19,” Tedros said in his tweet.
“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added. Read more >>