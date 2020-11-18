Germany’s hilarious coronavirus commercials will convince you to stay inside

A woman wearing a coronavirus face mask staring out a window while in quarantine. Image source: Luca Lorenzelli/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
The German government has released three new ads encouraging people to stay home and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The short commercials have gone viral on social media, showing an unusual but accurate way of looking at the health crisis.
The people who stay indoors and observe health measures are heroes, fighting the same fight to save lives as everyone else. View commercials >>