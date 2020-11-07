GBSY Social Club makes donation to Falcons’ Boys

YOUNG MEN RECEIVE LAPTOPS – Members of the Falcon’s Boys Club receive laptops from the Grand Bahama Ship Yard Social Club to assist with their virtual learning. Pictured from left to right are Barrington Rolle; Darrin Rolle, Director, Falcons’ Boys Club; Samuel Bowe, Kyle Burrows, Sam Miller, Treasurer, GBSY Social Club; Jarius Hall, Gerard Douglas, President, GBSY Social Club; Gregory Smith and Prince Smith. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBSY) Social Club continues to contribute to the lives of the youth in meaningful ways via through longstanding back to school initiative.
However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite having to scale back its usual back is program, the group was still determined to assist young members of the Falcons’ Boys Club.
The GBSY Social Club donated laptops to the club, to assist the young men with the new virtual learning platform.
Director of Falcons’ Boys Club Darrin Rolle expressed his gratitude to the Social Club members for the "kind, timely gesture."
“This afternoon it is my distinct privilege as the Director of the Falcons’ Boys Club to say how thankful we are to the Grand Bahama Shipyard (Social) Club, that continues to work with young people, throughout the length and breadth of the island of Grand Bahama." Read more >>