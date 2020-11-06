GB Health Services seeks to boost Infectious Disease Unit at Rand

DONATION – Members of the local business community and various churches on the island recently answered a call made by the Grand Bahama Health Services, assist with outfitting of the new Infectious Disease Unit, by donating 14 smart televisions (43 inch) and 14 television mounts. (PHOTO: SHANYE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Members of the local business community and various churches on the island recently answered a call made by the Grand Bahama Health Services, assist with outfitting of the new Infectious Disease Unit.
Pastor of Living Water Assembly of God Eddie Victor, President of National Pastors Alliance, along with fellow clergymen, plus local business persons, recently delivered 14 smart televisions, television mounts and medical supplies to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).
According to Victor, the partnership between the churches and business community to supply the RMH with the equipment was indeed an honor.
"We have partnered with a number of churches, along with businesses and we have come together to make a significant donation to the Rand Memorial Hospital by way of 14 smart televisions (43 inch) and 14 television mounts. Along with the televisions we are also donating a variety of medical supplies.