Friends of the Environment - Thankful!!! for your support and a Learning Centre Matching Challenge!

Dear Readers,
have some wonderful news to share! We are grateful to have received an
amazing grant from GlobalGiving to set a matching challenge. Every donation that we receive before December 31st, will be matched, up to $100,000! Will
you help us match, meet, and raise what we need to make it to the next
step in our journey to rebuild our Learning Centre?
couple weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit, FRIENDS’s entire staff
converged in Nassau and made a game plan for how we could help. The
early days were confusing, depressing, hectic, and overall challenging.
In the face of it all we knew that we could take control of the present
and work to ensure that our remaining facility (the Frank Kenyon Centre)
could continue to serve as a base for relief groups like Team Rubicon
and Samaritan’s Purse. We made connections to assist with aid and in
getting the word out about Abaco’s situation.
forward to today and we’ve made it through two hurricane seasons and
part of a pandemic. Our work plan did not look like the one we planned
in our Fall 2018 Board Retreat, yet we have stuck to our mission and
helped put our community in a better place than it was last year. Now
that Abaco has made it through the “disaster” and hit the “recovery”
phase we find ourselves asking the same question: how best can we help?
is the time to rebuild. To put our community systems and structure back
into place. To stabilize what is in our power to stabilize. For
FRIENDS’ part, that means rebuilding and revitalizing our campus.
Returning to the centre of learning and helping young Abaconians become
environmental leaders and change makers. We see what the rest of the
community is doing, and we aim to meet you. And dare we say, raise that
bet?
is a non-profit organization that connects other non-profits with
companies and donors. In building relationships they help trusted
community-led organizations access the tools, training, and support
needed to make the world a better place. When responding to disaster,
GlobalGiving works to shift decision-making power to crises-affected
communities through trust-based grant making and support”. “Friends
of the Environment is a valuable anchor in the community, providing
necessary leadership in sustainability and environmental education" said Donna Callejon, Executive Lead for GlobalGiving’s Disaster Response team. “They are a great example of a non-profit working for the greater good of Abaco, and ultimately The Bahamas.”
Let’s double down together and further our commitment to a healthy environment and healthy communities in Abaco.
Thank you for your continued support as we navigate the way forward together.
Sincerely,
Olivia Patterson Maura
Deputy Director