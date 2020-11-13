Free Town URC Promotes Therapeutic Gardening Among its Seniors

A Senior proudly displays her therapeutic gardening/backyard farming kit. The kits were distributed as part of the Free Town Urban Renewal Centre’s initiative to promote healthy living and healthy eating amongst its Seniors. (Urban Renewal Photo)
ZNS Bahamas
Officials of the Free Town Urban Renewal Centre distributed backyard farming/gardening kits to Senior Citizens residing in the communities that fall under their scope as part of the Centre’s therapeutic gardening initiative.
Centre personnel also distributed care bags consisting of food and meat packages to the seniors. Centre Manager, Mrs. Loretta Mackey, said the distribution of seeds, seedlings and fruit trees to seniors was part of their efforts to encourage backyard farming/therapeutic gardening among the seniors while also providing seniors with the opportunity to reap the health benefits associated with the consumption of fruits and vegetables.
Mrs. Mackey was assisted in the distribution by Ms. Daphne Bannister, Special Projects Coordinator for the Centre, and other staff members utilizing the health protocols established by the Ministry of Health in order to reduce the community spread of the COVID-19 Virus.