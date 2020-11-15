Four Test Positive For Covid Five Days After Arrival

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOUR people who travelled to The Bahamas during the country’s first week of re-opening tested positive for COVID-19 five days after arrival, health officials revealed on Friday.
During a Ministry of Health Press conference, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen identified one of the travellers as a Bahamian and the other three as work permit holders.
He said they travelled to New Providence and Grand Bahama, adding that each individual had produced a negative RT-PCR test prior to travel.
“Those individuals all had negative PCR tests prior to traveling and they exhibited no symptoms during their travels and so their risk of having transmitted it during the actual travel time period is small,” he said.
According to Dr. Brennen, the four positive cases were among the 1,691 travelers who entered the country between November 1 to November 6 – the country's first week of reopening.