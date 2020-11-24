Forecasters In Miami Monitor Low Pressure System Near Bahamas

John Conrad
WFLA News
Miami, Fl. (Florida News Network)- With a week left in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics continue to be active. Forecasters are watching, a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas as it continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, primarily to the northeast of its center.
Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit additional development of the system before the low merges with a cold front on Tuesday.
Later in the week, the system could become separated from the front and it might develop some subtropical characteristics while it meanders over the central Atlantic. The system is being given a low chance of developing over the next five days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
Data and graphic credit: National Hurricane Center (source)