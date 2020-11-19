Forbes Assured He’ll Keep South Andros

Monique Pindling and Picewell Forbes.
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said only something egregious would prevent incumbent PLP parliamentarians from being ratified as candidates in the next general election.
He made the comment as he suggested it is unlikely that Monique Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, could be successful in her bid to replace Picewell Forbes as the party’s nominee in the South Andros constituency.
“All incumbents are the presumptive nominees of the party in the following election,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “Unless there is something egregious that would cause the national general council to see otherwise, but it has to be something palpable.”
Ms Pindling told The Tribune over the weekend that she wants to bring impactful leadership to South Andros and “fulfil the plan that was laid out for Andros so many years ago”. Read more >>