Flamingo Gardens URC hosts ‘Pinktoberfest’

October was celebrated as Pinktoberfest at the Flamingo Gardens Urban Renewal Centre in observance of Breast Cancer Month. The Centre hosted a number of lectures on breast cancer awareness as part of the activities designed to promote cancer awareness and education and early testing and detection among its Seniors. (Urban Renewal Photo)
ZNS Bahamas
The Flamingo Gardens Urban Renewal Centre used the annual observance of Breast Cancer Month this past October to promote cancer awareness, education and early testing and detection through the celebration of “Pinktoberfest.” Breast Cancer Awareness Month was observed locally and globally from Thursday, October 1 to Saturday, October 31.
The observance is used to increase attention and support for awareness, early detection and treatment, as well as palliative care for the disease.
The observance of Breast Cancer Month coincided with the observance of Older Persons Month throughout the Urban Renewal communities.