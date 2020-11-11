First Phase of Online Platform Implemented at Port Department

Hon. Dion Foulkes
ZNS Bahamas
Several changes have been made at the Port Department since the implementation of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Order came into effect in March. These changes affect the daily operations at the agency. According to Minister of Transport & Local Government, Hon. Dion Foulkes, the new protocols were put in place in an effort to maintain the required social distancing protocols in order to provide a safe environment for both staff and customers.
During his address to the nation, Minister Foulkes encouraged customers to use the email link: portcustomerservice@bahamas.gov.bs to speak with a Port officer regarding Port procedures for registration and licensing.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to develop an online solution to allow customers to complete and submit Port applications online became even more apparent,” said Minister Foulkes. “As a result, the Port Department in collaboration with the Department of Transformation and Digitization (DTAD), created the first phase of its online solution.” Read more >>