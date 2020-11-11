Wednesday, November 11, 2020

First Phase of Online Platform Implemented at Port Department

 
Hon. Dion Foulkes

ZNS Bahamas

Several changes have been made at the Port Department since the implementation of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Order came into effect in March. These changes affect the daily operations at the agency. According to Minister of Transport & Local Government, Hon. Dion Foulkes, the new protocols were put in place in an effort to maintain the required social distancing protocols in order to provide a safe environment for both staff and customers.

During his address to the nation, Minister Foulkes encouraged customers to use the email link: portcustomerservice@bahamas.gov.bs to speak with a Port officer regarding Port procedures for registration and licensing.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to develop an online solution to allow customers to complete and submit Port applications online became even more apparent,” said Minister Foulkes. “As a result, the Port Department in collaboration with the Department of Transformation and Digitization (DTAD), created the first phase of its online solution.”  Read more >>
