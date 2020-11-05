Finance Minister Introduces the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Bill

DPM Peter Turnquest
ZNS Bahamas
Deputy Prime Minister and Min. of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest introduced the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Bill,2020 in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
DPM Turnquest stated that the “bold” piece of legislation will provide the legal framework for a vital, new, well regulated industry in The Bahamas, expand the regulated financial service sector in The Bahamas, create financial technology, or fintech opportunities for entrepreneurs and subsequent fintech based employment opportunities for Bahamians, and provide investors new access to a well-regulated non-traditional asset class from operators in The Bahamas or via Bahamas-based service providers. Read more >>