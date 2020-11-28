Fernander: Demolition for new Central Bank completed by March 2021

Process to erect new building set back several months due to COVID-19 pandemic | Change in direction of traffic flow surrounding new Central Bank being considered.
Chester Robards
The Nassau Guardian
Demolition of the structures that will make way for the country’s new Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) building should be completed by early March 2021, project coordinators told the media yesterday, adding that the process to erect the new building has been set back several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The old post office is currently being demolished as part of the same project, though the post office property is not part of the CBOB property, the bank’s Capital Development Manager Ian Fernander told the media.
“Everything has been pushed back by a good number of months because of what we have had to do as a country in the face of COVID-19, particularly the lockdowns and the inability of persons to work.
"That demolition contract was initiated and completed sometime in the third quarter of 2019, so that contractor has been ready to go since then. So here we are more than a year later.