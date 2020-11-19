FDA Sets Dates to Approve COVID-19 Vaccines While Pfizer & Moderna Face Issues

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19” next to the Moderna biotech company logo. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Sissi Cao
Observer
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly set a date to review COVID-19 vaccines. According to sources speaking with CNBC, a group of FDA-appointed vaccine advisors appointed are set to meet for three days, from December 8 to December 10, to discuss Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines.
Pfizer, which first reported good news from its late-stage vaccine trial last week, revised its efficacy rate from 90 percent to 95 percent Wednesday morning. The drugmaker also announced that the vaccine had reached the FDA’s safety requirement.
Earlier this week, Boston-based Moderna unveiled a similar COVID-19 vaccine just as effective, said it expects to clear safety requirements in the coming days.
Meanwhile, an immunization advisory committee under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next Monday to discuss access and distribution of the vaccines should the FDA approve them. Read more >>