Fay Knowles: Free Short Story "Funnels" - limited time only

Annie
endures a tedious existence with her baby daughter and irresponsible
casino dealer husband in what to most people is a tropical paradise. She
sometimes gazes from their dilapidated porch at the distant funnels of
luxury cruise ships docked in the harbour. If the wind is in the right
direction, she hears the huge creatures wail, promising to take her
away. She longs to escape from it all, but is tied down to eking a
living with grueling shifts in a local restaurant.
When an unexpected opportunity comes along she has to make a sudden
decision. However, she is torn between her family and the prospect of
elevating herself to a better life. What she decides determines their
future.