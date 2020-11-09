Monday, November 9, 2020

Fay Knowles: Free Short Story "Funnels" - limited time only


Free Short Story "Funnels" - limited time only!
Greetings to those near and far!
Just a note to let you know that my short story "Funnels" is FREE on Amazon for three days! This is a poignant short read by yours truly.
"How one thing can change your life!" 
"Funnels is a sure fit for readers looking for short stories with substance."
Annie endures a tedious existence with her baby daughter and irresponsible casino dealer husband in what to most people is a tropical paradise. She sometimes gazes from their dilapidated porch at the distant funnels of luxury cruise ships docked in the harbour. If the wind is in the right direction, she hears the huge creatures wail, promising to take her away. She longs to escape from it all, but is tied down to eking a living with grueling shifts in a local restaurant.

When an unexpected opportunity comes along she has to make a sudden decision. However, she is torn between her family and the prospect of elevating herself to a better life. What she decides determines their future.
DOWNLOAD "FUNNELS" FREE HERE!
Also, my novel "Dangerous Devotion" and book of short stories "Sunbeams from the Heart: A Collection of Twelve Romantic Short Stories" are still only .99 cents (or your country's equivalent) each on Amazon for a few more days.
BUY "DANGEROUS DEVOTION" HERE
BUY "SUNBEAMS FROM THE HEART" HERE
Remember, for those of you who don’t have a Kindle, no problem. The free Kindle app can be downloaded from Amazon HERE for most major smart phones, tablets and computers.

Take care and stay safe.

Best wishes,
Fay

Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
fayknowles.blogspot.com
 
Tweet Tweet
Forward Forward
Posted by at
Labels: , ,