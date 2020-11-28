Fay Knowles - Free for Five Days!

|
FREE FOR FIVE DAYS!
Greetings!
The
hurricane season in this part of the world is coming to an end and
thankfully we have been spared any bad storms this year. Many of our
Family Islands are Covid-free right now and the number of confirmed
cases on New Providence has reduced substantially (only 6 on November
26th). Tourists are starting to trickle in again. No quarantine is
needed to enter The Bahamas at this time - only a travel health visa
with a negative Covid-19 test before flying and another one five days
after arrival.
This is the time of the year when specials abound, so I thought I would
make my full length novel "Dangerous Devotion" (formerly "Love at
Sunset") FREE on Amazon for FIVE days!
Dangerous Devotion is Book One in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series,
but it can stand alone. It is also available in paperback from Amazon.
"If your relationship was threatened, what lengths would you go to in
order to save it? Facing imminent danger and fierce opposition to love a
second time around, Violet and Gordon seek a new life in Gordon’s
homeland of Scotland, thousands of miles away from where they had lived
in Nassau, Bahamas, but trouble catches up with them in their little
loch side cottage. In the meantime, back in Nassau an unscrupulous
attorney appears on the scene, along with a crooked realtor. What they
do and the extent they would go to leads to a shocking ending. Set in
The Bahamas and Scotland, with scenes also in Fort Lauderdale, New York,
London and Devon."