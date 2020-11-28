Saturday, November 28, 2020

Fay Knowles - Free for Five Days!

 

FREE FOR FIVE DAYS!

Greetings!

The hurricane season in this part of the world is coming to an end and thankfully we have been spared any bad storms this year. Many of our Family Islands are Covid-free right now and the number of confirmed cases on New Providence has reduced substantially (only 6 on November 26th). Tourists are starting to trickle in again. No quarantine is needed to enter The Bahamas at this time - only a travel health visa with a negative Covid-19 test before flying and another one five days after arrival.
 
This is the time of the year when specials abound, so I thought I would make my full length novel "Dangerous Devotion" (formerly "Love at Sunset") FREE on Amazon for FIVE days!


Dangerous Devotion is Book One in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series, but it can stand alone. It is also available in paperback from Amazon.
 
"If your relationship was threatened, what lengths would you go to in order to save it? Facing imminent danger and fierce opposition to love a second time around, Violet and Gordon seek a new life in Gordon’s homeland of Scotland, thousands of miles away from where they had lived in Nassau, Bahamas, but trouble catches up with them in their little loch side cottage. In the meantime, back in Nassau an unscrupulous attorney appears on the scene, along with a crooked realtor. What they do and the extent they would go to leads to a shocking ending. Set in The Bahamas and Scotland, with scenes also in Fort Lauderdale, New York, London and Devon."
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON U.S.
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON U.K.
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON CANADA
DOWNLOAD FREE AT AMAZON AUSTRALIA
DOWNLOAD FREE WORLDWIDE
For those of you who don’t have a Kindle, no problem. The free Kindle app can be downloaded from Amazon HERE for most major smart phones, tablets and computers.

If you enjoy "Dangerous Devotion", as always, it would be great if you could leave a little comment under the book's reviews on Amazon and/or Goodreads (but you don't have to, of course!). Thanks so much!
 
Take care and stay safe.
 
Best wishes,
Fay
 
Fay Knowles
Nassau, Bahamas
fayknowles.blogspot.com
