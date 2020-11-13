Fauci says U.S. has ‘independent spirit,’ but now is the time to ‘do what you’re told’

Christina Farr
CNBC News
Whitehouse coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks that Americans have an independent spirit, but that there are times when it’s in our best interest to follow the rules.
Fauci, speaking on Thursday at Washington National Cathedral with other top health experts on the pandemic, noted that it is a bit unfair to compare the United States’ coronavirus response with other countries. The United States isn’t an island with five million people that can easily be shut down, he notes. So suppressing and controlling the virus is a lot more of a challenge.
“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit,” he said on stage. “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”
Fauci noted that scientists have been perceived throughout this pandemic as “authoritarian” by members of the public, because of the steps taken to combat the virus. He noted that it’s unfortunate that science “has been lumped into politics.” Read more >>