Exuma’s COVID crisis worsens

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Health officials last night revealed that Exuma has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 79 percent as the island grapples with a surge in cases.
The revelation came as the Ministry of Health recorded an additional 16 cases on the island on Monday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 99.
“Exuma is currently experiencing a surge in cases with a high positivity rate and does not have the facilities on the mainland nor the cay[s] to care for severe COVID-19 cases,” officials from the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit said last night during a presentation on Exuma, held virtually via Zoom.
“The age profile of cases is similar to the other islands. The younger to middle-aged people are of most concern. Currently, there are no active cases in the cays. However, these communities are vulnerable due to inadequate care facilities and supplies to address a positive case. Frequent travel from hotspots, especially to the cays, increases the risk of importing COVID-19 and putting these communities at risk.” Read more >>