Exuma residents say ‘things were just picking up’

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Virus
Rayshanna Wright woke up yesterday morning expecting it to be just another day on Exuma, but that changed when she arrived at work and saw that it was closed.
The 27-year-old mother works in a restaurant and bar. On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a flurry of new restrictions for Exuma in the wake of an explosion of new COVID-19 cases on the island. Among them are the closure of some businesses, including restaurants and bars, weekday curfews, weekend lockdowns and the ban of travel in and out of the island.
“I nearly cried this morning,” Wright told The Nassau Guardian.
Wright continued, "Effective immediately, my job is closed.